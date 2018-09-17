Leslie Jones & Kenan Thompson Get Glam on the Red Carpet at Emmy Awards 2018!
Leslie Jones and Kenan Thompson are getting glam on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
The Saturday Night Live co-stars are both nominated: Kenan is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Leslie is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!
FYI: Leslie is wearing a Christian Siriano suit.