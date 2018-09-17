Liam Payne Joins Brooklyn Beckham at His Mom's LFW Party!

Liam Payne and Brooklyn Beckham are all smiles while attending an event to celebrate Victoria Beckham‘s 10th anniversary of her fashion line on Sunday (September 16) at Mark’s Club in London, England.

The event was hosted by David Beckham, British Vogue, and the mag’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Brooklyn attended his mom’s fashion show that day with his family and he took to Instagram to congratulate her on a job well done.

“Well done mum on another amazing fashion show 🌷,” Brooklyn captioned a photo of his mom.