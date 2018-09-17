Mario Lopez Wears Shorts to Emmys 2018 to Show Off His Medical Walking Boot!

Mario Lopez walks the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old entertainer, who hosts Extra, walked the red carpet in shorts to show off the medical walking boot on his left foot.

Mario had surgery on his Achilles tendon earlier this summer after injuring his foot on the Fourth of July.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!