Mon, 17 September 2018 at 9:07 am

'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

'Mary Poppins Returns' Trailer Debuts Online - Watch Now!

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda star in the first full-length trailer for Mary Poppins Returns!

Here’s a synopsis: Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light—and life—to the streets of London.

Ben Whishaw (Michael Banks), Emily Mortimer (Jane Banks), Julie Walters (Banks’ housekeeper Ellen), Colin Firth (Fidelity Fiduciary Bank’s William Weatherall Wilkins), Meryl Streep (Mary’s eccentric cousin, Topsy), Angela Lansbury (Balloon Lady), and Dick Van Dyke (Mr. Dawes, Jr.) also star!

Mary Poppins Returns is in theatres December 19!
