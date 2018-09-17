Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 11:23 pm

Matthew Rhys Says Keri Russell Told Him Not to Propose Live at Emmys 2018!

Matthew Rhys Says Keri Russell Told Him Not to Propose Live at Emmys 2018!

Matthew Rhys holds his trophy while giving an acceptance speech on stage at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actor took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the final season of The Americans.

Earlier in the night, director Glenn Weiss proposed to his girlfriend while accepting his award.

Matthew said during his speech that his longtime partner Keri Russell told him he better not do the same if he won.

“She said, ‘If you propose to me, I will punch you clean in the mouth,’” he joked.
