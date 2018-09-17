Millie Bobby Brown Goes Off the Shoulder For Emmy Awards 2018

Millie Bobby Brown‘s teacup dress is so pretty!

The 14-year-old Stranger Things actress dolled up in the cute look at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Millie is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series tonight.

She’ll compete for the honor alongside Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Lena Headey, Vanessa Kirby, Thandie Newton, and Yvonne Strahovski.

FYI: Millie is wearing a Calvin Klein by Appointment dress.

Michael Che and Colin Jost, who you might know as SNL‘s Weekend Update co-anchors, are hosting the show. Tune in on NBC!