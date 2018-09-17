Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 8:01 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Goes Off the Shoulder For Emmy Awards 2018

Millie Bobby Brown Goes Off the Shoulder For Emmy Awards 2018

Millie Bobby Brown‘s teacup dress is so pretty!

The 14-year-old Stranger Things actress dolled up in the cute look at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Millie is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series tonight.

She’ll compete for the honor alongside Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Lena Headey, Vanessa Kirby, Thandie Newton, and Yvonne Strahovski.

FYI: Millie is wearing a Calvin Klein by Appointment dress.

Michael Che and Colin Jost, who you might know as SNL‘s Weekend Update co-anchors, are hosting the show. Tune in on NBC!
Just Jared on Facebook
millie bobby brown off shoulder ck dress emmys 01
millie bobby brown off shoulder ck dress emmys 02
millie bobby brown off shoulder ck dress emmys 03
millie bobby brown off shoulder ck dress emmys 04
millie bobby brown off shoulder ck dress emmys 05
millie bobby brown off shoulder ck dress emmys 06
millie bobby brown off shoulder ck dress emmys 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 emmys, Emmy Awards, Millie Bobby Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr