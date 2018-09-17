Milo Ventimiglia Looks So Suave at Emmys 2018

Milo Ventimiglia throws up the peace sign while walking the carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actor is nominated for an Emmy tonight for his work on This Is Us! Look out for who wins later this evening and best of luck to all of the nominees!

Also pictured inside: Milo‘s This Is Us co-star Chris Sullivan.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!