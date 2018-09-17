Mon, 17 September 2018 at 8:17 pm
New Parents Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Hit Up the Emmys 2018 After Welcoming Son!
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have made their return to the red carpet after welcoming their first child together, a boy named Ennis, in May!
The couple were in attendance at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
Jesse is nominated this work in the Limited Series category for his work in Black Mirror‘s USS Callister episode.
SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst
