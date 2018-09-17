Nicole Kidman Says She Has a 'Strong Sexuality'

Nicole Kidman is on the cover of Marie Claire‘s October 2018 issue, on newsstands September 20.

Here’s what the Boy Erased star had to share with the mag…

On whether she’s ruled by her heart or her head as an artist: “I always say I’m a pretty even mix, but I’m probably dominated by [my heart]. If you don’t come from a feeling place, you just end up with an enormous amount of technique. I have this [brains], but that can be overruled. It fluctuates too. I have a strong sexuality. It’s a huge part of who I am and my existence.”

On her conflicts with male directors accused of sexual misconduct: “I look at those films that Polanski made, and they’re amazing. I’m sort of navigating through it myself with my own moral compass. What do you do? Do you ban it? Or see it as art? Or judge it in this time looking back at that time? I have no answer.”

On her philosophy of giving back: “The day after I won [the Emmy for Big Little Lies], I was in San Francisco doing a fundraiser for domestic violence. It’s probably the Catholic in me, but as soon as there’s some sort of glory or you receive something, you then have got to immediately counteract it with giving back.”

For more from Nicole, visit MarieClaire.com.