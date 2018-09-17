Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 10:12 pm

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Joins Gwendoline Christie & Nathalie Emmanuel at Emmys 2018

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Joins Gwendoline Christie & Nathalie Emmanuel at Emmys 2018

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau looks so handsome on the red carpet as he arrives at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old actor look handsome in a gold, suede blazer as he was joined at the awards show by his wife Nukaaka Coster-Waldau.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Also stepping out for the awards show were Nikolaj‘s Game of Thrones co-stars Gwendoline Christie and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Game of Thrones is nominated for seven awards tonight – including Outstanding Drama Series.

FYI: Nikolaj is wearing a Isaia suit, Tods shoes, and a Breitling watch.

10+ pictures inside of the GOT stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
nikolaj coster waldau gwendoline christie nathalie emmaunel emmys 01
nikolaj coster waldau gwendoline christie nathalie emmaunel emmys 02
nikolaj coster waldau gwendoline christie nathalie emmaunel emmys 03
nikolaj coster waldau gwendoline christie nathalie emmaunel emmys 04
nikolaj coster waldau gwendoline christie nathalie emmaunel emmys 05
nikolaj coster waldau gwendoline christie nathalie emmaunel emmys 06
nikolaj coster waldau gwendoline christie nathalie emmaunel emmys 07
nikolaj coster waldau gwendoline christie nathalie emmaunel emmys 08
nikolaj coster waldau gwendoline christie nathalie emmaunel emmys 09
nikolaj coster waldau gwendoline christie nathalie emmaunel emmys 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Game of Thrones, Gwendoline Christie, Nathalie Emmanuel, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, nukaaka coster waldau

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr