Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Joins Gwendoline Christie & Nathalie Emmanuel at Emmys 2018
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau looks so handsome on the red carpet as he arrives at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
The 48-year-old actor look handsome in a gold, suede blazer as he was joined at the awards show by his wife Nukaaka Coster-Waldau.
Also stepping out for the awards show were Nikolaj‘s Game of Thrones co-stars Gwendoline Christie and Nathalie Emmanuel.
Game of Thrones is nominated for seven awards tonight – including Outstanding Drama Series.
FYI: Nikolaj is wearing a Isaia suit, Tods shoes, and a Breitling watch.
