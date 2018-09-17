Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Joins Gwendoline Christie & Nathalie Emmanuel at Emmys 2018

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau looks so handsome on the red carpet as he arrives at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 48-year-old actor look handsome in a gold, suede blazer as he was joined at the awards show by his wife Nukaaka Coster-Waldau.

Also stepping out for the awards show were Nikolaj‘s Game of Thrones co-stars Gwendoline Christie and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Game of Thrones is nominated for seven awards tonight – including Outstanding Drama Series.

FYI: Nikolaj is wearing a Isaia suit, Tods shoes, and a Breitling watch.

