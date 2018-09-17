Nominees Allison Janney & Pamela Adlon Arrive at Emmys 2018

Allison Janney and Pamela Adlon hit the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet.

The actresses stepped out for the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Allison (who is currently fighting bronchitis!) is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work as Bonnie Plunkett on CBS’s Mom (episode: “Phone Confetti and a Wee Dingle”).

Pamela is nominated in the same category for her role as Sam Fox on FX’s Better Things (episode: “Eulogy”).

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

Getting ready… secret red carpet weapons for fighting bronchitis. 🤒 #emmys pic.twitter.com/GVh5AvLbTm — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) September 17, 2018

FYI: Allison is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, Jared Lehr jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis clutch.