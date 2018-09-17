Patrick Stewart Joins 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot as Bosley!

Patrick Stewart is in final negotiations to star as Bosley in the upcoming reboot of Charlie’s Angels.

Elizabeth Banks is set to direct the movie and Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and newcomer Ella Balinska will be playing the three angels.

The new movie will reportedly feature multiple Bosleys with Banks as one and Stewart as another, according to THR.

The new story follows the “Townsend Agency, now a security and intelligence service that has teams around the world. The movie will focus on one of those teams and the next generation of Angels.”