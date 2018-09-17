Penelope Cruz Stuns on the Red Carpet at Emmys 2018!

The Belle of the Ball has arrived!

Penelope Cruz strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress went glam in a feathered, silver gown as she stepped out for the awards show to support her hit show The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

The show took home the award for Outstanding Limited Series!

FYI: Penelope is wearing a Chanel gown and Atelier Swarovski jewelry.