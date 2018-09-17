Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 10:59 pm

Penelope Cruz Stuns on the Red Carpet at Emmys 2018!

Penelope Cruz Stuns on the Red Carpet at Emmys 2018!

The Belle of the Ball has arrived!

Penelope Cruz strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Penelope Cruz

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress went glam in a feathered, silver gown as she stepped out for the awards show to support her hit show The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

The show took home the award for Outstanding Limited Series!

FYI: Penelope is wearing a Chanel gown and Atelier Swarovski jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
penelope cruz stuns on the red carpet at emmys 01
penelope cruz stuns on the red carpet at emmys 02
penelope cruz stuns on the red carpet at emmys 03
penelope cruz stuns on the red carpet at emmys 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, American Crime Story, Emmy Awards, Penelope Cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr