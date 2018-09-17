Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 10:38 pm

Peter Dinklage Wins Third Emmy for 'Game of Thrones'

Peter Dinklage holds his trophy while appearing on stage at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actor won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the third time from seven nominations for his role as Tyrion Lannister.

Peter was nominated against his co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Joseph Fiennes, Stranger ThingsDavid Harbour, Homeland‘s Mandy Patinkin, and The Crown‘s Matt Smith.

During his speech, Peter called Nikolaj his “brother from another mother,” leading some fans to think he’s hinting at a Game of Thrones spoiler.
