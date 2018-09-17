Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 7:58 pm

Rachel Brosnahan is Joined by Longtime Love Jason Ralph at Emmys 2018!

Rachel Brosnahan is all smiles on the red carpet alongside longtime love Jason Ralph at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel went glam in an off-the-shoulder red gown as Jason looked handsome in a black tux.

Rachel is nominated tonight for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

You can stream season one of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Video now!

FYI: Rachel is wearing an Oscar de la Renta.
