Rachel Brosnahan Urges People to Vote in Emmys Acceptance Speech (Video)

Rachel Brosnahan accepts her award on stage at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actress won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Rachel used her time to urge people to vote in elections.

“One thing I love about this show is it’s about a woman who is finding her voice anew,” she said. “It’s something happening all over the country right now. And one of the best ways to find our voice is to vote.”