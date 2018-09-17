Rami Malek On Pressure Of Playing Freddie Mercury in 'Bohemian Rhapsody': 'This Could Go Terribly Wrong'

Rami Malek keeps it cool and casual making his way out of the Global studios on Monday morning (September 17) in London, England.

The 37-year-old actor was joined by his co-star Gwilym Lee as they spent the day doing radio interviews to promote their new movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rami recently revealed that he’s aware of the pressure that comes with playing Freddie Mercury in the upcoming biopic.

“It’s not lost on me that this could go terribly wrong, that it could be detrimental to one’s career should this not go the right way,” Rami expressed to The Telegraph.