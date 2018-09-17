Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 9:00 pm

Ricky Martin Brings Husband Jwan Yosef to Emmy Awards 2018

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef arrive in tuxes at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Ricky is nominated in the supporting actor category for his work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. In addition, Ricky‘s co-star Edgar Ramirez, who is nominated in the same category, was also on the red carpet that evening.

Judith Light also starred in the series and she earned herself a supporting actress nomination.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!
