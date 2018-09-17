Top Stories
Rihanna Covers Allure's Best of Beauty Issue!

Rihanna is on the cover of Allure magazine’s 22nd Annual “Best of Beauty” issue, celebrating the year of Fenty.

The issue is unique because instead of a traditional interview, the magazine published a series of open letters to Rihanna!

Writer Ashley C. Ford, model Slick Woods, makeup brand founder Cynde Watson, superfan Kim Johnson, writer and blogger Ateh Jewel, and more wrote letters that were published by the mag.

For more from Rihanna and to read the open letters, visit Allure.com.

Check out the photos from Rihanna’s Allure magazine cover story…
Credit: Nadine Ijewere for Allure
