Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 8:15 pm

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch & Travis Mills Couple Up For Emmy Awards 2018

Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis Mills step out for at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

This marks the 23-year-old Riverdale actress and musician’s first ever Emmy Awards together!

Madelaine and Travis wore Prada to the annual event. She accessorized with Tiffany and Co. jewelry.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!
