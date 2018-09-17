Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 7:53 pm

RuPaul & Padma Lakshmi Hit the Red Carpet at Emmy Awards 2018!

RuPaul and Padma Lakshmi are looking stylish on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of RuPaul

RuPaul’s Drag Race and Top Chef are both nominated for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. RuPaul is also presenting during the awards ceremony.

RuPaul was joined on the red carpet by co-stars Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: RuPaul is wearing a Calvin Klein suit. Carson is wearing a SuitSupply suit and Stubbs and Wootton shoes. Padma is wearing a custom J Mendel dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Stuart Weitzman shoes and carrying an Edie Parker clutch.
