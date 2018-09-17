'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Best Outstanding Reality-Competition Program at Emmy Awards 2018 - Watch!

Condragulations once again, RuPaul!

The 57-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race star accepted the Emmy award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of RuPaul

“This is so lovely…we are so happy to present this show on behalf of the 140 drag queens we have released into the wild,” Ru said, adding in a signature quote from the show: “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen up in here? Let the music play!”

Watch below!