Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 11:29 pm

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Best Outstanding Reality-Competition Program at Emmy Awards 2018 - Watch!

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Wins Best Outstanding Reality-Competition Program at Emmy Awards 2018 - Watch!

Condragulations once again, RuPaul!

The 57-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race star accepted the Emmy award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of RuPaul

“This is so lovely…we are so happy to present this show on behalf of the 140 drag queens we have released into the wild,” Ru said, adding in a signature quote from the show: “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen up in here? Let the music play!”

Watch below!
Just Jared on Facebook
rupaul emmy awards 2018 01
rupaul emmy awards 2018 02
rupaul emmy awards 2018 03
rupaul emmy awards 2018 04
rupaul emmy awards 2018 05
rupaul emmy awards 2018 06

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr