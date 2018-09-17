Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 10:48 pm

Sara Bareilles Brings Boyfriend Joe Tippett to Emmys 2018!

Sara Bareilles looks beautiful in blue on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The singer-songwriter was joined at the event by her boyfriend Joe Tippett and her Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert co-star Brandon Victor Dixon.

Sara was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Brandon was up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. The awards went to GodlessMerritt Wever and Jeff Daniels, respectively.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert won the award for Outstanding Variety Special at last week’s Creative Arts Emmys.

FYI: Sara is wearing an Adeam dress, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, and Gismondi jewelry.
