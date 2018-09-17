Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 8:20 pm

Sarah Paulson & Adina Porter Look Chic on the Red Carpet at Emmy Awards 2018!

Sarah Paulson & Adina Porter Look Chic on the Red Carpet at Emmy Awards 2018!

Sarah Paulson and Adina Porter are looking fabulous on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Sarah is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. She is also presenting during the evening’s ceremony.

Longtime girlfriend Holland Taylor also hit the red carpet at the event. Sarah posed with Connie Britton on the red carpet as well.

Adina is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Sarah is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress. Holland is wearing Schutz shoes.
Photos: Getty Images
