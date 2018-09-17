Scarlett Johansson Supports Boyfriend Colin Jost at Emmys 2018

Colin Jost brings his girlfriend, actress Scarlett Johansson, as his date to his big night at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The couple walked the red carpet together at the event, held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

If you don’t know, Colin is hosting the show alongside his SNL cast mate Michael Che.

If you don't know, Colin is hosting the show alongside his SNL cast mate Michael Che.

