'SNL' Announces Host & Musical Guest for Season 44 Premiere

The host and musical guest for the upcoming 44th season premiere of Saturday Night Live have been announced!

Adam Driver will host the episode and Kanye West will be the musical guest on September 29.

Adam previously hosted an episode of SNL back in January 2016, following the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Kanye has previously served as a musical guest for the show seven times.

Saturday Night Live is nominated for a bunch of Emmy Awards and the event is taking place later tonight. Make sure to watch!