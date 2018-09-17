Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer Shines in Golden Dress at Emmy Awards 2018

Natalia Dyer wows in a golden dress on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The Stranger Things actress met up with co-star and boyfriend Charlie Heaton, plus co-stars Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe and Dacre Montgomery, and his girlfriend Liv Pollock.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalia Dyer

Stranger Things is up for five awards tonight, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing.

FYI: Joe wore a Dolce and Gabbana suit with Montblanc watch and cufflinks. Maika stunned in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Dacre wore a Brunello suit, Jimmy Choo shoes, with a David Yurman ring, Ox n Bull cufflinks and Montblanc shirt studs.