Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 11:26 pm

Taraji P. Henson & Gina Rodriguez Take the Stage at Emmys 2018

Taraji P. Henson & Gina Rodriguez Take the Stage at Emmys 2018

Taraji P. Henson and Gina Rodriguez rock fierce looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 48-year-old Empire actress and the 34-year-old Jane the Virgin star teamed up for the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Taraji donned a flowing floral gown, and Gina sported a plunging blue dress.

They were joined by Rel actor Lil Rel Howery.

FYI: Taraji is wearing Giambattista Valli with Roberto Coin jewelry. Gina is wearing Zuhair Murad.

10+ pictures inside of Taraji P. Henson and Gina Rodriguez at the event…

