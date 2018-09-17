Mon, 17 September 2018 at 11:26 pm
Taraji P. Henson & Gina Rodriguez Take the Stage at Emmys 2018
Taraji P. Henson and Gina Rodriguez rock fierce looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards!
The 48-year-old Empire actress and the 34-year-old Jane the Virgin star teamed up for the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
Taraji donned a flowing floral gown, and Gina sported a plunging blue dress.
They were joined by Rel actor Lil Rel Howery.
FYI: Taraji is wearing Giambattista Valli with Roberto Coin jewelry. Gina is wearing Zuhair Murad.
10+ pictures inside of Taraji P. Henson and Gina Rodriguez at the event…
