Mon, 17 September 2018 at 1:00 pm

Tatiana Maslany Gushes Over Her Emmy Competitor Sandra Oh!

Tatiana Maslany Gushes Over Her Emmy Competitor Sandra Oh!

Tatiana Maslany flashes a smile in a colorful jumpsuit while attending Canada’s Emmy Celebration party honoring the Canadian nominees for the 2018 Emmy Awards at Official Residence Of Canada on September 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

At the event, the 32-year-old Orphan Black actress gushed about her fellow Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series nominee Sandra Oh – who is the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated in that category.

“She was so funny and so cool, I’ve been a fan of her work for years so it was nice to meet her and to see that she’s just this very real and cool person,” Tatiana told ET Canada. “If I could vote, I’d be voting for her for sure.”

Also pictured: Tatiana hitting the red carpet at the Television Academy Honors Emmy Nominated Performers held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday (September 15) in Beverly Hills.
Credit: Michael Tullberg; Photos: Getty, WENN
