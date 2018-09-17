Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong & Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 6:33 pm

Tatiana Maslany & Regina King Match in Neon Yellow at Emmys 2018 Red Carpet!

Tatiana Maslany & Regina King Match in Neon Yellow at Emmys 2018 Red Carpet!

Tatiana Maslany and Regina King walk the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Both of the nominees wore neon yellow outfits from designer Christian Siriano!

Tatiana is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the final season of Orphan Black. Regina is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work on Netflix’s Seven Seconds.

Tatiana, who was joined on the carpet by co-star Kristian Bruun, wore a pin to support Planned Parenthood and she also wore a Shiffon Co. pinky pledge women’s empowerment ring to support #WeAreTheChange and #BeTheGirlGang.

FYI: Tatiana is wearing a Christian Siriano top and pants, Christian Louboutin shoes, an Edie Parker clutch, a Borgioni ear cuff, a Marli ring and earrings, an Effy ring, a Graziela Gems ring, and an EF Collection ear cuff. Regina is wearing a Christian Siriano dress.
