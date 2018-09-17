Mon, 17 September 2018 at 10:57 pm
Thandie Newton Doesn't Believe in God, But Thanks 'Her' Anyways at Emmys 2018! (Video)
Thandie Newton is being honored!
The 45-year-old Westworld actress won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
“I don’t even believe in God, but I’m going to thank her tonight…I am so f—king blessed to work with the people I have gotten to work with,” she said. “The cast and crew of Westworld, I love you all so much.”
Watch her accept the award below!
