The Alienist's Daniel Bruhl & Luke Evans Buddy Up at Emmy Awards 2018!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 7:12 pm

Daniel Bruhl and Luke Evans look so handsome on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The guys are at the event to support their show The Alienist, which is nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.

At the Creative Arts Emmys last week, the show picked up the award for Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role.

Also hitting the red carpet was the guys’ co-star Q’orianka Kilcher. Make sure to check out our separate post with Dakota Fanning‘s gorgeous look.

FYI: Luke is wearing a BOSS tuxedo and a David Yurman watch. Daniel is wearing head-to-toe Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. Q’orianka is wearing a Jovani gown.

