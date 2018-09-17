Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, & Zach Woods Suit Up for Emmys 2018

Tom Middleditch hits the red carpet alongside Kumail Nanjiani and Zach Woods as they hit the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The guys suited up for the event as they supported their hit HBO series Silicon Valley to the awards show.

Other Silicon Valley cast mates at the Emmys included Amanda Crew, Suzanne Cryer, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Silicon Valley is nominated for three awards tonight including Outstanding Comedy Series.

FYI: Kumail is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture tux.

