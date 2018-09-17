Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 8:28 pm

Tina Fey & Ellie Kemper Bring 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' to Emmy Awards 2018!

Tina Fey is bringing Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 48-year-old series creator hit the gold carpet at the award ceremony on Monday evening (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tina Fey

Tina was joined by the show’s cast including Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess and Carol Kane.

The show is up for Outstanding Comedy Series while Tituss is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series!

If you missed it, you can check out the full list of nominations as well as the full list of presenters set to take the stage tonight.

Make sure to tune in to the Emmys tonight on NBC!

FYI: Tina is wearing a Elie Saab dress. Ellie is wearing an J. Mendel dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch.

