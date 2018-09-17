Tina Fey & Ellie Kemper Bring 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' to Emmy Awards 2018!

Tina Fey is bringing Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 48-year-old series creator hit the gold carpet at the award ceremony on Monday evening (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Tina was joined by the show’s cast including Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess and Carol Kane.

The show is up for Outstanding Comedy Series while Tituss is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series!

FYI: Tina is wearing a Elie Saab dress. Ellie is wearing an J. Mendel dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch.