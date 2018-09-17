Today's Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Are Too Cute on Emmys 2018 Red Carpet!

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb look like they’re having a blast while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The Today Show hosts were joined at the event by their pals, Access Hollywood hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover.

More television correspondents in attendance at the event included Brad Goreski, Keltie Knight, Rosci Diaz, Lilliana Vazquez, and Nancy O’Dell.

Make sure to tune in to the Emmys tonight on NBC!

FYI: Kit is wearing a Jovani jumpsuit.