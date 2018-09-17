Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong &amp; Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong & Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 6:13 pm

Today's Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Are Too Cute on Emmys 2018 Red Carpet!

Today's Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Are Too Cute on Emmys 2018 Red Carpet!

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb look like they’re having a blast while walking the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The Today Show hosts were joined at the event by their pals, Access Hollywood hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover.

More television correspondents in attendance at the event included Brad Goreski, Keltie Knight, Rosci Diaz, Lilliana Vazquez, and Nancy O’Dell.

Make sure to tune in to the Emmys tonight on NBC!

FYI: Kit is wearing a Jovani jumpsuit.

Just Jared on Facebook
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 01
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 02
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 03
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 04
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 05
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 06
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 07
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 08
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 09
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 10
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 11
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 12
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 13
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 14
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 15
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 16
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 17
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 18
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 19
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 20
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 21
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 22
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 23
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 24
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 25
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 26
savannah guthrie hoda kotb emmys red carpet 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Brad Goreski, Emmy Awards, Hoda Kotb, Keltie Knight, Kit Hoover, Lilliana Vazquez, Nancy O’Dell, Natalie Morales, Rocsi Diaz, Savannah Guthrie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr