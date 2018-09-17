Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong &amp; Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Chrissy Teigen Reveals We've All Been Saying Her Name Wrong & Clarifies the Actual Pronunciation

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker - First Look at Standalone Movie!

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 3:20 pm

Tom Arnold Files Police Report Against Mark Burnett

Tom Arnold Files Police Report Against Mark Burnett
  • Tom Arnold speaks out about his altercation with produce Mark BurnettTMZ
  • Ashley Tisdale reveals details for her new album – Just Jared Jr
  • This movie won the Audience Award at TIFF – Lainey Gossip
  • Cher talks about romances with Tom Cruise and Val KilmerTooFab
  • Is Dakota Johnson engaged? – Gossip Cop
  • This popular show is ending after five seasons – Popsugar
  • Sarah Hyland celebrates one-year anniversary with her boyfriend – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mark Burnett, Newsies, Tom Arnold

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr