Mon, 17 September 2018 at 8:37 am

Tom Arnold & Mark Burnett Get Into Physical Altercation at Emmys Party (Report)

Tom Arnold and producer Mark Burnett reportedly got into a fight while arriving to a pre-Emmys party on Sunday evening (September 16) in Los Angeles.

If you don’t know, Tom was once a contestant on the Donald Trump-hosted Celebrity Apprentice, which Mark produced. Arnold has been publicly calling out Mark for not releasing any tapes and outtakes that may have Trump allegedly using racial slurs or making profane statements.

Both men arrived at the event, and sources tell Variety that while they’re unclear as to who started the fight, there was shoving.

Tom tweeted about the event, and then replied to Mark‘s wife Roma Downey on Twitter as well.

Tom has a new reality series, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes, premiering tomorrow on Viceland.
