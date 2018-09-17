Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 6:50 pm

Trevor Noah Looks Sharp on the Red Carpet at Emmy Awards 2018!

Trevor Noah Looks Sharp on the Red Carpet at Emmy Awards 2018!

Trevor Noah is looking dapper on the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series at the ceremony.

“I got it from my momma…” Trevor wrote on his Instagram outside of the venue.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Trevor is wearing a Musika Frère tuxedo and Christian Louboutin shoes.
