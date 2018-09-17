TV Stars Dance & Sing to 'We Solved It' for Emmys 2018 Opening Number (Video)

Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, and Kate McKinnon hit the stage for the opening number at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Kate and SNL co-star Kenan Thompson, who were both nominated tonight, kicked off the night by talking about diversity in television. They then broke into a song and dance number and were joined by Kristen, Tituss, Sterling K. Brown, Ricky Martin, John Legend, RuPaul, and Andy Samberg, among others.

The number was called “We Solved It” and the stars joked that the diversity problem in Hollywood has been solved.