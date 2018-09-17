Top Stories
Victoria Beckham Gets Support from Hubby David at 10th Anniversary Celebration

Victoria Beckham Gets Support from Hubby David at 10th Anniversary Celebration

Victoria Beckham strikes a pose alongside her husband David Beckham and British Vogue‘s Edward Enninful while attending the 10th Anniversary of Victoria Beckham held at Mark’s Club on Sunday (September 16) in London, England.

The 44-year-old fashion designer and David, 43, were joined at the event by their longtime friends Gordon Ramsay, David Furnish, David‘s sister Joanne, as well as Cassie, Georgia Fowler, Winnie Harlow, Neelam Gill, Lara Stone and Adwoa Aboah, who all came out to show their support.

“Thank you @edward_enninful and @BritishVogue for all your support,” Victoria captioned with her Instagram post. “Such a fun night of celebrations at @marksclubmayfair! x VB #VBSince08 With a special thanks to @mastercarduk ;)”
Credit: David M. Benett; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Adwoa Aboah, Cassie, David Furnish, Georgia Fowler, Gordon Ramsay, Joanne Beckham, Lara Stone, Neelam Gill, Winnie Harlow

