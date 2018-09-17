Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 7:15 pm

Westworld's Angela Sarafyan Dazzles on Emmys 2018 Red Carpet

Westworld's Angela Sarafyan Dazzles on Emmys 2018 Red Carpet

Angela Sarafyan turns heads at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 35-year-old Westworld star donned a strapless embellished ballgown at the event held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

She was joined by her co-star Katja Herbers.

The HBO series is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series tonight.

SNL‘s Weekend Update comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost are hosting the show. Make sure to tune in on NBC!

FYI: Angela is wearing Christian Siriano.

15+ pictures inside of Angela Sarafyan and Katja Herbers at the event…

