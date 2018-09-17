Zazie Beetz Couples Up With Boyfriend David Rysdahl at Emmy Awards 2018!

Zazie Beetz was joined by boyfriend David Rysdahl at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 27-year-old actress and her beau stepped out at the award ceremony on Monday evening (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Zazie was also joined by her Atlanta co-stars Lakeith Stanfield, who was accompanied by partner Xosha Roquemore, and Brian Tyree Henry as well as writer Stefani Robinson.

Atlanta is up for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Brian is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Zazie is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

FYI: Zazie is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress. Lakeith is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. Brian is wearing a Whitney Anne Adams tuxedo, Canali shirt and Cole Haan shoes.