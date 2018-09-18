14-Year-Old Singer Courtney Hadwin Rocks Out to Tina Turner During 'AGT' Finals (Video)

Courtney Hadwin has been blowing audiences away all season long on America’s Got Talent and she did just that during the finale as well!

The 14-year-old singer gave a performance of Tina Turner‘s classic song “River Deep Mountain High” during the finals on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Courtney got the golden buzzer from Howie Mandel during the auditions and she got to go directly to the live shows.

Make sure to vote for your favorite and watch part two of the finale on Wednesday night!