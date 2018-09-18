'America's Got Talent' 2018: Top 10 Contestants Revealed

Top Stories
Part one of the America’s Got Talent season 13 finale is about to begin and you can catch up on the contestants right here!

There are 10 acts left in the competition for the finals and they all will perform tonight (September 18). The winner of the season, who will get $1 million and a headlining show in Las Vegas, will be announced on Wednesday night.

The judges this season are once again Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, with Tyra Banks returning as the host for the second time.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 10 contestants…

