Tue, 18 September 2018 at 11:28 am
Antonio Banderas' Clapping at Emmys 2018 Is Drawing Comparisons to Nicole Kidman's Viral Moment
Antonio Banderas was caught on camera clapping during the 2018 Emmy Awards, and people are very confused by his action!
In the clip, the 58-year-old actor was seen putting his hands together in a very awkward manner. You can see a clip of Antonio clapping over on Twitter.
Immediately after seeing the clip, fans began pointing to Nicole Kidman‘s now-infamous clapping moment from the 2017 Oscars. Nicole later explained that the reason she was clapping so awkwardly was because her rings were getting in the way.
Photos: Getty Posted to: Antonio Banderas, Video
