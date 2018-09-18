Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 1:51 am

'Assassination Nation' Cast Teams Up for New York Screening

The ladies of Assassination Nation join forces at the New York screening!

Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, and Abra stepped out for the event held at Metrograph on Monday (September 17) in New York City.

Also in attendance were their other co-stars Anika Noni Rose and Noah Galvin.

The Leftovers actress Emily Meade was there to show her support as well.

ICYMI, see photos of the cast at the LA premiere here and at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival here.

Assassination Nation is “a thousand percent a true story about how the quiet, all-American town of Salem absolutely lost its mind.” (Watch the trailer here.)

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on September 21!

15+ pictures inside of the Assassination Nation cast at the screening…

