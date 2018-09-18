'Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' Wins Outstanding Limited Series at Emmys 2018! (Video)

Congratulations to the cast and crew of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story!

The FX series took home the award for Outstanding Limited Series at the 2018 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Darren Criss won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Andrew Cunanan, and Ryan Murphy won for Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special (episode: “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”).

Watch their acceptance speech below!



