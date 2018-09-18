Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction at Emmys 2018

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe had a major wardrobe malfunction while sitting at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

Kaitlyn live tweeted the experience and first posted, “Sitting in the emmys and my zipper just busted and my butt is exposed and I can’t get up and I dunno what to do.”

She added, “Here’s the kicker. I’m in the wrong seat and people are asking me to move.” But later followed up with, “The couple let me stay, and he offers me his jacket every time we have to stand. Chivalry is not dead.”

Then, she gave fans a photo as proof, writing, “Proof. It all opens up when I stand up. Right down to mid crack.”