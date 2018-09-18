Backstage at Emmys 2018 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

There were plenty of moments that happened at the 2018 Emmy Awards that you didn’t get to see on TV because they happened backstage or in the audience during commercial breaks!

We thankfully have a bunch of photos snapped backstage throughout the evening so you can see what all of the celebs were up to when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake sat in the front row and they posed for a pic with Tina Fey. (If you check out the seating chart, you’ll notice that they sat next to each other!)

Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke met up with Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan posed for a photo with presenter Gina Rodriguez, who is a former nominee for her work on Jane the Virgin.

25+ pictures inside from backstage at the Emmy Awards…