Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 12:19 am

Backstage at Emmys 2018 - Moments You Didn't See on TV!

There were plenty of moments that happened at the 2018 Emmy Awards that you didn’t get to see on TV because they happened backstage or in the audience during commercial breaks!

We thankfully have a bunch of photos snapped backstage throughout the evening so you can see what all of the celebs were up to when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake sat in the front row and they posed for a pic with Tina Fey. (If you check out the seating chart, you’ll notice that they sat next to each other!)

Game of ThronesEmilia Clarke met up with Stranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan posed for a photo with presenter Gina Rodriguez, who is a former nominee for her work on Jane the Virgin.

25+ pictures inside from backstage at the Emmy Awards…

