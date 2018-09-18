Bella Hadid Waves To Fans While Leaving Her Hotel in Paris

Bella Hadid is all smiles while leaving her hotel in Paris, France on Tuesday afternoon (September 18).

The 20-year-old model was spotted wearing a yellow sweater while heading to a meeting ahead of Paris Fashion Week, which is kicking off this week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Upon her arrival, Bella spotted one of her campaigns at the baggage claim area in teh airport. See it here!

Just a week before, Bella and her sister, Gigi, took over New York Fashion Week, walking in a ton of shows.