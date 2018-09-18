Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 6:26 pm

Bella Hadid Waves To Fans While Leaving Her Hotel in Paris

Bella Hadid Waves To Fans While Leaving Her Hotel in Paris

Bella Hadid is all smiles while leaving her hotel in Paris, France on Tuesday afternoon (September 18).

The 20-year-old model was spotted wearing a yellow sweater while heading to a meeting ahead of Paris Fashion Week, which is kicking off this week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Upon her arrival, Bella spotted one of her campaigns at the baggage claim area in teh airport. See it here!

Just a week before, Bella and her sister, Gigi, took over New York Fashion Week, walking in a ton of shows.
  • Pascal

    Most overrated one out of the nepotism era.